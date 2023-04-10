©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Numerous people are dead after a shooting at a Louisville bank

By Justin Hicks
Published April 10, 2023 02:15 PM

Five people are dead and nine others injured after a shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Ky. The gunman is dead and three police officers were injured after they responded to the shooting.

Justin Hicks
Justin Hickshas joined the reporting team for Indiana Public Broadcasting News (IPB News) through funding made available by (IPBS) Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations. Justin will be based out of WVPE in his new role as a Workforce Development Reporter for IPB News. Justin comes to Indiana by way of New York. He has a Master's Degree from the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He previously earned a Bachelor of Music Degree from Appalachian State University where he played trumpet. He first learned about Elkhart, Indiana, because of the stamp on his brass instrument indicating where it was produced.