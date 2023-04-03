Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

For most of U.S. history, disease was the number one killer of children.

In the 1960s, it was motor vehicle crashes. Then, in 2020, the thing mostly likely to kill a child in this country? Guns.

But for Black children, specifically, gun violence has been the leading cause of death since 2006.

“What the research shows unequivocally and shows now is, is that it’s not the people in the neighborhood, but it’s what the neighborhood has done to those individuals.”

And during the pandemic, it only got worse. According to one study, Black children were 100 times more likely to be shot than white children.

Today, On Point: Why Black children bear the brunt of gun deaths, and what can be done to stop it.

Guests

Dr. Victor Garcia, pediatric surgeon and the founding director of trauma services at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Joseph Richardson, professor of African American studies and anthropology at the University of Maryland. Gun violence prevention researcher. Author of the study Understanding the Intersection of Nonfatal Violent Firearm Injury, Incarceration, and Traumatic Stress Among Young Black Men.

Also Featured

Trevon Bosley, part of the B.R.A.V.E Youth Leaders, an anti-violence group in Chicago. His brother was shot and killed when he was 7.

Dr. MaryBeth Bernardin, lead author of the study COVID-19 Pandemic effects on the epidemiology and mortality of pediatric firearm injuries.

Related Reading

The Trace: “Shootings of Children Nearly Doubled During the Pandemic — and Black Kids Bore the Brunt of the Violence” — “A new study found that racial disparities among young shooting victims widened as overall gun violence spiked.”

