©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Reflecting on some of the career highlights of Sylvia Poggioli

By Sylvia Poggioli
Gus ContrerasAshley BrownJuana Summers
Published April 3, 2023 01:25 PM

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with former Italy correspondent Sylvia Poggioli about her time reporting across Europe throughout her 41 years with the network.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sylvia Poggioli
Sylvia Poggioli is senior European correspondent for NPR's International Desk covering political, economic, and cultural news in Italy, the Vatican, Western Europe, and the Balkans. Poggioli's on-air reporting and analysis have encompassed the fall of communism in Eastern Europe, the turbulent civil war in the former Yugoslavia, and how immigration has transformed European societies.
Gus Contreras
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.