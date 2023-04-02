©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Politics chat: Biden's silence on the developments around Trump

By Ayesha Rascoe
Franco Ordoñez
Published April 2, 2023 04:56 AM

We talk about President Biden's silence on former president Donald Trump's indictment as well as what the polls are saying about the case against Trump.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.