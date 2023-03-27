©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Author Trent Dalton asked strangers to tell him their love stories

By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published March 27, 2023 09:06 AM
A soldier of the British Expeditionary Force, arriving back from Dunkirk, is greeted affectionately by his girlfriend.
In 2021, Trent Dalton sat down with a typewriter on a busy corner in Brisbane, Australia, and asked people to tell him their love stories. 

Those tales are now rolled up into his first book, “Love Stories.” It’s over 300 pages and talks about the meaning of love, from strangers and Dalton alike.

“Love Stories” releases in the U.S. on March 28. We talk to Dalton about what it means to know love and talk about it with strangers.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea