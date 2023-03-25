©2023 Southern California Public Radio
India's main opposition leader has been disqualified from parliament

By Scott Simon
Lauren Frayer
Published March 25, 2023 05:00 AM

The head of India's main opposition party has been disqualified from parliament after a court convicted him of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

