Fall Out Boy on returning to the basics and making the 'saddest New Year's song ever'

By Alejandra Marquez Janse
Christopher IntagliataJuana Summers
Published March 24, 2023 02:38 PM

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Fall Out Boy members Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz about their new album So Much (For) Stardust.

