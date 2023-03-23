©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

12 years after combat operations ceased, U.S Senate debates ending Iraq War

By Susan Davis
Published March 23, 2023 01:51 PM

Twenty years after the first bombs dropped on Baghdad, the U.S. Senate is set to repeal the war authorization for the 2003 Iraq war.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a political correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.