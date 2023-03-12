©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Climate change is making a springtime tradition for the Umatilla tribes hard to uphold

By Anna King
Published March 12, 2023 05:02 AM

In March, women and girls from the Umatilla tribes gather wild celery. The tradition connects them to their ancestors and heralds the arrival of spring. But collecting the plant is getting harder.

Anna King
Anna King, KPLU’s and N3’s Richland-based reporter, has been covering the Mid-Columbia since the spring of 2007. Before that she was a print reporter for the Tri-City Herald where she covered the environment, Native Americans, agriculture and Northwest wine. A Washington native, she's also a regular contributor to the magazine Wine Press Northwest and was a contributing author to the guide book Best Places to Kiss in the Northwest. Anna's memorable moment in public radio: "Being dusted from head-to-toe by a potato digger during harvest. Every square inch of me was covered in fine sand. Public radio is a dirty job!"