©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

The News Roundup - International

Published March 9, 2023 06:14 PM
In this Handout Photo provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.
In this Handout Photo provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Reports from U.S. intelligence officials suggest that a pro-Ukraine group was responsible for blowing up the Russian-controlled Nord Stream pipelines. Ukraine, has denied any involvement in the matter.

Four Americans were attacked in Mexico after traveling to the country for cheaper medicine. Two are dead and two are injured after being kidnapped by members of a drug cartel.

House hearings on the theory that SARS-CoV-2 stemmed from a lab leak in Wuhan, China have begun.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.