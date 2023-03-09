©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Biden budget proposal to show nearly $3 trillion in deficit reduction over 10 years

By Steve Inskeep
Tamara Keith
Published March 9, 2023 02:19 AM

President Biden releases his new budget proposal Thursday, his latest salvo in a fight with Republicans in Congress about how to address spending ahead of the looming debt limit deadline.

