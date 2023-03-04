©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

The covert effort to get abortion pills into Ukraine

By Gregory Warner
Published March 4, 2023 02:58 PM

In the early weeks of the Russian invasion, abortion pills dwindled in Ukraine. NPR's Rough Translation podcast followed an effort to smuggle pills to Ukrainian doctors.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Gregory Warner
Gregory Warner is the host and creator of NPR's Rough Translation, a podcast that tells stories from far off places that hit close to home. Whether interviewing Ukrainians about the use of jokes on war's front lines, a Japanese apology broker navigating different cultural meanings of the word "sorry" or a German dating coach helping a Syrian refugee find love, Warner's storytelling approach takes us out of our echo chambers. Rough Translation has received multiple awards from the Overseas Press Club and was named one of the New York Times' top ten podcasts of 2021.