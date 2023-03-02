©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Why the Murdaugh trial has had audiences hooked

By Michael Levitt
Mallory YuJuana Summers
Published March 2, 2023 01:51 PM

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Neal Baer, former executive producer of Law and Order: SVU, about American audiences' fascination with crime stories.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Mallory Yu
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.