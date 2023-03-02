©2023 Southern California Public Radio
President Biden is expected to soon use his veto authority for the first time

By Tamara Keith
Published March 2, 2023 02:34 PM

President Biden is about to get the chance to wield a tool of the office for the first time — the veto pen — over a measure that was passed to roll back a Biden administration financial regulation.

Tamara Keith
