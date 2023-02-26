©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Supreme Court set to hear challenges to Biden's attempt to cancel student loan debt

By Cory Turner
Published February 26, 2023 02:31 PM

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over the Biden administration's attempts to erase the federal student loan debts of tens of millions of borrowers.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.