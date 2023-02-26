©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

Politics chat: The East Palestine train derailment raises questions

By Eyder Peralta
Tamara Keith
Published February 26, 2023 05:08 AM

The Feb. 3 train derailment near East Palestine, Ohio, has become a question of politics in addition to public safety, the environment, and commerce.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is an international correspondent for NPR. He was named NPR's Mexico City correspondent in 2022. Before that, he was based in Cape Town, South Africa. He started his journalism career as a pop music critic and after a few newspaper stints, he joined NPR in 2008.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. In that time, she has chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president from start to finish and thrown herself into documenting the Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis and the insurrection. In the final year of the Trump administration and the first year of the Biden administration, she focused her reporting on the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic.