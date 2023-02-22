©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for LAist comes from:
Become an LAist Sponsor

What Kroger is doing with data about customers in its loyalty program

By Seyma Bayram
Christopher IntagliataAri Shapiro
Published February 22, 2023 01:47 PM

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with reporter Jon Keegan of The Markup about the data that Kroger grocery chain collects about customers in its loyalty program.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Seyma Bayram
Seyma Bayram is the 2022-2023 Reflect America Fellow at NPR.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.