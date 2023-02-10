Congress recently, and quietly, gave the FDA the power to prohibit off-label uses of medical devices.

“I think it’s a move in the right direction,” Randall Stafford says. “The FDA should be on the lookout for areas of off-label use where the benefits to harm balance is unclear and, in those cases, mandate further study.”

But others say the new authority allows the FDA to interfere with the physician-patient relationship.

They’re also concerned that the power could extend to prohibiting off label use of prescription drugs.

“That’s truly arrogant to think that the federal government is the one and only one who knows better than the physicians at the state boards of medicine about what good medicine is or what it isn’t,” Brad Thompson says.

Today, On Point: Why Congress quietly just gave the FDA more power.

Guests

Zachary Brennan, senior editor at Endpoints News, where he covers the U.S. regulatory agency. (@ZacharyBrennan)

Randall Stafford, professor of medicine at the Stanford School of Medicine.

Brad Thompson, attorney at the firm Epstein Becker Green who counsels medical device and drug product companies on FDA regulatory issues.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.