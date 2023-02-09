©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Biden ad lib during the State of the Union has left people scratching their heads

By Tamara Keith
Published February 9, 2023 02:05 AM

When President Biden dared Republicans to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act during his State of the Union address, he pulled out an idiom that's all his own: "Lots of luck in your senior year."

