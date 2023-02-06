The U.S. shot down China's 'spy balloon.' What now?
This weekend, the U.S. destroyed a Chinese balloon suspected of being involved in espionage. Beijing’s reacted fiercely to it being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
The Pentagon says two destroyers — and the U.S.S Carter Hall, a ship with a landing dock, are engaged in a retrieval operation.
Foreign Policy Pentagon and national security reporter Jack Detsch joins us to talk about the situation.
