The U.S. shot down China's 'spy balloon.' What now?

This weekend, the U.S. destroyed a Chinese balloon suspected of being involved in espionage. Beijing’s reacted fiercely to it being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

The Pentagon says two destroyers — and the U.S.S Carter Hall, a ship with a landing dock, are engaged in a retrieval operation.

Foreign Policy Pentagon and national security reporter Jack Detsch joins us to talk about the situation.

