Week in politics: Job numbers; debt ceiling; State of the Union

By Scott Simon
Ron Elving
Published February 4, 2023 04:59 AM

Unusually robust job numbers for January, negotiations over raising the debt ceiling, and a preview of Tuesday's State of the Union.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.