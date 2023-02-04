©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

San Francisco will hold its Lunar New Year celebration this weekend, on high alert

By Sara Hossaini
Published February 4, 2023 04:59 AM

San Francisco holds its Lunar New Year celebration this weekend. The community is excited and on alert due to recent violence involving Asian Americans elsewhere in California.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sara Hossaini
Sara Hossaini is a reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She brings a blend of documentary journalism and public interest communications experience developed through her work as a nonprofit multimedia consultant and Associate Producer on national PBS documentary films through groups such as the Center for Asian American Media, Fenton Communications and The Working Group. She likes to travel, to get her hands in the dirt and to explore her creative side through music, crafts and dance.