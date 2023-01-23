©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Breaking News — Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Wounded

President Biden's troubles with classified documents grew over the weekend

By Leila Fadel
Tamara Keith
Published January 23, 2023 04:18 AM

The Justice Department on Friday went through President Biden's home in Delaware and emerged from a 13-hour search with more classified materials.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. In that time, she has chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president from start to finish and thrown herself into documenting the Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis and the insurrection. In the final year of the Trump administration and the first year of the Biden administration, she focused her reporting on the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking news about global vaccine sharing and plans for distribution of vaccines to children under 12.