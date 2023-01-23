©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

An early look at the 2024 campaigns for Senate

By Susan Davis
Published January 23, 2023 02:00 PM

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced he will run for Senate after independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party last December. Sinema has not announced her re-election plans yet.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.