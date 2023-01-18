Why does the FTC want to ban noncompete clauses?

January is historically one of the most popular months to look for a new job — a new year and new opportunities. But in 2023, the fine print of employment contracts might look a little different.

The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule that would ban employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers. The sweeping measure could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor.

Researchers estimate that one in five workers in the U.S. — some 30 million people — have signed noncompete agreements.

We discuss what this can mean for you.

