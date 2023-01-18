New guidelines recommend early, aggressive treatment for childhood obesity

Childhood obesity is at epidemic rates.

“We started seeing weights status change dramatically through the ‘90s and then it became very evident by the early 2000s that something very different was going on.”

“Every single day that I am in clinic, I’m caring for a child with obesity,” Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha says. “I can probably only find a handful of successful stories where we were able to reverse that obesity.”

So the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidelines. Things like Family counseling, healthier diets.

“I literally would tell my patients, ‘You need to eat better. Consider things like avocados and kale,'” Dr. Hanna-Attisha says. “And my parents would literally just stare at me, ‘Where am I going to get that? Like, where am I going to afford to buy that?’”

The guidelines go farther. They suggest medicines and even surgery for children at ever younger ages.

Today, On Point: How to treat childhood obesity in America.

Guests

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, pediatrician at Hurley Children’s Clinic in Flint. Professor of public health at Michigan State University and founding director of the Pediatric Public Health Initiative. AuthorWhat the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance and Hope in an American City. (@MonaHannaA)

Dr. Christopher Bolling. One of the lead authors of the American Academy of Pediatrics new guidelines on treating childhood obesity. Volunteer professor of pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati. Community Partner with The Center for Better Health and Nutrition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Also Featured

Santana Lee, mother of 9, an emotional support aide in Milwaukee public schools. She lives in a food desert.

Star Simmons, grandmother of a 13-year-old with obesity in Washington, D.C. She works with children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Transcript

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is a pediatrician at Hurley Children’s Clinic in Flint, Michigan. She’s also a professor of public health at Michigan State University and founding director of the Pediatric Public Health Initiative. And she joins us today. Dr. Hanna-Attisha, welcome back to On Point.

MONA HANNA-ATTISHA: It’s great to be here with you.

CHAKRABARTI: On any given week. Dr. Mona, how often do you see children in your clinic who’d be considered technically obese?

HANNA-ATTISHA: Absolutely. Every single day in clinic I am caring for children who are obese.

CHAKRABARTI: Every day?

HANNA-ATTISHA: Every day.

CHAKRABARTI: And what ages are we talking about here?

HANNA-ATTISHA: Oh, as young as two, maybe even younger. You know, our growth charts have been unable to catch up with the weights and the BMI’s that we see in our clinic.

CHAKRABARTI: As young as two and then obviously as old as 16, 17, 18.

HANNA-ATTISHA: Yeah, absolutely.

CHAKRABARTI: Wow. And was it always like this?

HANNA-ATTISHA: It’s gotten worse. Absolutely. So I work in an underserved community. In Flint, Michigan, it’s really hard for folks to find healthy food. It’s hard for kids to go outside and play because of safety reasons. There’s, you know, a lot of reasons why these rates have been climbing year after year after year. And we just haven’t had the tools to be able to treat patients properly.

CHAKRABARTI: And so then what other kinds of health concerns or considerations are related to the child’s obesity that you see?

HANNA-ATTISHA: Yeah. So there’s all kind of a whole milieu of things that are consequences of a child being obese. It impacts their mental health. They are often bullied, made fun of at school. In the home environment, they have low self-esteem. So the mental health issue is real for children with obesity, but there’s also significant health complications, high cholesterol, hypertension, which is high blood pressure, you know, bone and orthopedic issues.

So there’s, you know, many, many complications and long-term chronic consequences of being obese. Kids who are obese grow up to be young adults who are obese, who grow up to be adults who are obese. So it’s really important that we can identify this and address it and really reverse it. Prevent it, ideally, in childhood.

CHAKRABARTI: Now, of course, weight is such a sensitive issue, no matter who you are. So how do you how do you talk about it during your appointments with these families?

HANNA-ATTISHA: Yeah, that’s a that’s a great question. And that’s what I love about these new guidelines by the American Academy of Pediatrics is, you know, really focuses the attention on not so much the patient, but also kind of the society and the community and the policies that have created this epidemic of obesity. When I am sitting with a patient, you know, humbly kind of shoulder to shoulder with them, I am listening, I am empathizing, and I am understanding that this is not their fault, and this is not their family’s fault.

When you think about things like marketing and sugar subsidies and, you know, the impact of the built environment and racism and poverty, all of these interconnected and complex issues have created the child in front of me with this significant health issue. So the first thing I do is I empathize. I listen, I try to assess where they’re at, you know, and what they want to do about it. And it’s a long term continuity of care model that we have to follow to make sure that, you know, that we can help kids and families through this.

CHAKRABARTI: Yeah. Now, you mentioned the new guidelines that have just recently been released by the American Academy of Pediatrics. That is the reason why we’re doing this show today, because it’s the first ever set of guidelines that the American Academy of Pediatrics has put out to physicians and clinicians about how to help treat children with obesity in this country. And I’d also like to put out some numbers here, because I’m looking at some of the latest CDC data that runs through 2020.

And CDC reports that the prevalence of obesity in American children between the ages of two and 19 was 19.7% of all American kids. So 14.7 million kids and adolescents. That’s for those children considered obese, which is a body mass index at or above the 95th percentile in this country, for children of given their age and sex. When we would add in children who are not technically obese, but overweight, Dr. Mona, how many additional children would you be thinking about in your practice?

HANNA-ATTISHA: Oh, my goodness. It far exceeds the majority. So it’s well over 50% of children in our practice who are in both categories, overweight and obese.

CHAKRABARTI: So … essentially weight is a major factor in how you consider how to treat the kids who you see.

HANNA-ATTISHA: Absolutely. It’s a major factor. And we really have limited resources to be able to properly address it. You know, we notice this as an issue, you know, years ago in our practice, and we’ve tried to do preventative things. We moved our pediatric clinic to the second floor of a farmer’s market. I mean, it’s the only clinic that I know that’s co-located in a farmer’s market, to try to, you know, preventively address this issue.

Every single kid that comes to our clinic gets a prescription for healthy fruits and vegetables that they fill the farmer’s market. You know, we’re trying to address transportation barriers. We have an embedded dietitian and a social worker and psychologists. But it’s not enough. So we definitely need more tools in our doctor’s bag to be able to address this epidemic.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, I’m glad you mentioned that, because we’re already getting a lot of comments from listeners, which I’ll share a little later in the show about the food supply in this country. And we will definitely talk about that in detail. But Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, if you could just hang on for just a second. I now want to introduce Dr. Christopher Bolling into the program.

He is one of the lead authors of this new set of guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is a pediatrician who just retired after 31 years in practice. Dr. Bolling, welcome to On Point.

CHRISTOPHER BOLLING: Thank you, Meghna. It’s really truly a pleasure to be here and also to be here with Mona, who’s a bit of a rock star in pediatrics for everything she’s done in Flint, really.

CHAKRABARTI: … Let me ask you. So 31 years of practice, it just so happens your experience in the clinic, Dr. Bolling overlaps almost exactly with the time period in which we’ve seen this dramatic rise in obesity in all Americans, but especially in children. So take us back to the beginning of when you first became a newly minted pediatrician. How often did you see a child who was obese, say, in the in the ’90s?

BOLLING: You’re really spot on with that. It really started, we started seeing something happen in the early ’90s. And there were a lot of things that we think were going on. The growth charts really were set in stone probably in the seventies and eighties and we saw a decoupling where we saw a real increase in the number of kids who had obesity and who had overweight statuses.

So we saw it really begin to accelerate. And if you look at CDC data over those many years, there just was a steady progression. You know, certain areas were affected more severely than others. As Mona very eloquently stated, some of our kids of color or some of our kids in lower socioeconomic status groups really suffered disproportionately, but it really affected the entire country.

There were little pockets that looked better, but it was just a continuous march. And we really saw an abrupt worsening with the pandemic as well. It’s just been a constant move toward greater and greater number of kids who suffer from this chronic disease.

CHAKRABARTI: So for you, in your personal experience, it sounds like it wasn’t necessarily that central of an aspect of how you treated children in your practice 30 years ago. Or should I say, was it? Versus how central the issue of being overweight or obese was in your practice upon your retirement?

BOLLING: Oh, it definitely became much more of an issue as we went along. I have been involved in this work for about the past 20 years or so. I have a bit of a background in preventive cardiology and fitness and health, and I revisited that about 20 years ago and started doing some work in pediatric obesity. And that was when we really started seeing a large increase in the number of patients. We started seeing kids with co-morbidities of obesity that we had not seen in children before, children with type two diabetes, children, as Mona mentioned, with high blood pressure, children with sleep apnea, children with orthopedic complications from their obesity, just a wide variety of complications that we had never seen in kids before.

CHAKRABARTI: So we’re going to talk about the guidelines specifically here in just a few minutes. But Dr. Mona, can I turn back to you? I have to say, it’s so heartbreaking to hear that there are children in this country and many of them who even before they enter the creepiness of middle and old age are suffering from things like high blood pressure. I mean, it’s astounding to hear.

HANNA-ATTISHA: Yes, and it’s totally preventable. And I think that’s what’s most maddening. You know, we shouldn’t have to be caring for so many children with this chronic disease. We can prevent it, especially when we address kind of the public health and the policy solutions. And I know it wasn’t part of this guideline. And there’s a forthcoming guideline that specifically looking at the prevention aspect.

But we spend billions, trillions of dollars addressing things like hypertension and diabetes and chronic disease in all these chronic diseases. But, you know, if we spend a little more on preventing this, making sure kids do have access to healthy foods and they do have that economic stability to be able to provide for their families and transportations and, you know, safe places to play. So, you know, this is touched on in the guidelines, which is fantastic. But I really look forward to those conversations where we’re not talking so much about kind of the consequences, but really getting at the prevention.

