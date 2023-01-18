©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

NCAA wants Congress' help to stabilize collegiate sports

By Ari Shapiro
Jason FullerJustine Kenin
Published January 18, 2023 04:04 PM

Nicole Auerbach, senior writer for The Athletic, describes the NCAA's next steps toward stabilizing collegiate sports and why action from Congress is seen as the solution.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Jason Fuller
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.