Untangling Biden's classified documents debacle

The Justice Department announced five additional classified documents were found at President Biden’s Delaware home over the weekend.

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate the president’s handling of classified materials. Biden is facing criticism from both parties after he chastised former President Trump for holding classified documents in his Mar-A-Lago home.

NPR’s White House Correspondent Tamara Keith explains.

