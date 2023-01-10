©2023 Southern California Public Radio
University of California grad students got a wage bump. But for many, it's not enough

By Danielle Kaye
Published January 10, 2023 02:59 PM

Recent union-won wage increases for grad students at the University of California will help them make ends meet. But for many, it's not enough given the high cost of living in the state.

