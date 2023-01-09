©2023 Southern California Public Radio
Buffalo Bills celebrate a win over the Patriots and Hamlin's continued recovery

By David Sommerstein
Published January 9, 2023 02:13 AM

The Buffalo Bills returned to the football field Sunday with an emotional game against the New England Patriots. It's the first time the Bills played since safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

David Sommerstein
David Sommerstein, a contributor from North Country Public Radio (NCPR), has covered the St. Lawrence Valley, Thousand Islands, Watertown, Fort Drum and Tug Hill regions since 2000. Sommerstein has reported extensively on agriculture in New York State, Fort Drum’s engagements in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the lives of undocumented Latino immigrants on area dairy farms. He’s won numerous national and regional awards for his reporting from the Associated Press, the Public Radio News Directors Association, and the Radio-Television News Directors Association. He's regularly featured on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Only a Game, and PRI’s The World.