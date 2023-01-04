Morning news brief

©2023 Southern California Public Radio
By Steve Inskeep
Rob Schmitz
Published January 4, 2023 02:07 AM

Kevin McCarthy loses three rounds of voting for House speaker. The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed on the field remains in critical condition. India will soon have the world's largest population.

