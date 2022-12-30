©2022 Southern California Public Radio
From the great resignation to unionizing: Starbucks reflects 2022's labor journey

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Published December 30, 2022 02:08 AM

Worker shortages, rising wages, unionization and automation. In 2022, Starbucks embodied all these trends in the workplace, perhaps more than any other company.

Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.