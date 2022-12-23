The News Roundup – Domestic

The House Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol released its final report this week, recommending that Donald Trump be prosecuted by the Justice Department on four criminal counts. Several members of Congress were also referred to the ethics committee for their role in the insurrection.

A massive winter storm is moving its way through the country and affecting holiday travel for millions of Americans. Thousands of flights have been canceled, leading many to change their plans this holiday season.

The DEA’s end-of-the-year list is a tad grimmer than many circulating at the moment. The agency says it’s seized enough fentanyl this year to kill every American.

We cover these stories and more on the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

