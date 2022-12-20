©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Los Angeles trial verdict: Harvey Weinstein found guilty on 3 of 7 charges

By A Martínez
Mandalit del Barco
Published December 20, 2022 02:05 AM

Once a powerful man in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of three of seven charges in his second sex crimes trial. He is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York.

A Martínez
Mandalit del Barco
