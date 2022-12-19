©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

Georgetown Law professor on the Jan. 6 committee's final hearing

By Lee Hale
Linah Mohammad Ashley BrownJuana Summers
Published December 19, 2022 01:42 PM

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Georgetown Law professor Paul Butler about the Jan. 6 committee wrapping up its hearings.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Lee Hale
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.