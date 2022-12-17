©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Week in politics: McCarthy's bid to be Speaker; federal budget for next year

By Scott Simon
Susan Davis
Published December 17, 2022 04:55 AM

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy doesn't have enough votes to become speaker when his party takes control of the chamber in Congress. Plus, a new federal budget.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.