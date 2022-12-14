©2022 Southern California Public Radio
'Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85

By Kat Lonsdorf
Published December 14, 2022 01:45 PM

Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for the soundtrack from "Twin Peaks," died Sunday at age 85.

