Morning news brief

By Rob Schmitz
A Martínez
Published December 14, 2022 02:07 AM

Thousands of migrants arrive in El Paso, Texas, before pandemic restrictions end. China grapples with a COVID surge, following a loosening of restrictions. And, Somalians faces a major food crisis.

Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.