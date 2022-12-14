©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Alex Ovechkin makes hockey history with his 800th goal

By Kai McNamee
Justine KeninAri ShapiroJuana Summers
Published December 14, 2022 01:37 PM

Ice hockey player Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitols made history Tuesday when he scored his 800th goal.

Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.