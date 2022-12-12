©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

Eight artists are chosen for a trip around the moon

By Mia Venkat
Sarah HandelAri ShapiroJuana Summers
Published December 12, 2022 01:37 PM

Eight artists have been chosen for a trip around the moon on a SpaceX flight called the "dearMoon project."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Mia Venkat
Sarah Handel
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.