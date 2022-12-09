What if we gave our technology a face?

We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.

About Mike Seymour

Mike Seymour is a lecturer at the University of Sydney. His researchfocuses on finding applications for interactive real time photoreal faces.

For years, he has also worked in visual effects in the film and TV industry. In 1999, he co-founded fxguide, where he writes about behind the scenes information from film, TV and entertainment.

Seymour is based in Sydney, Australia where he previously earned his doctorate from the University of Sydney.

