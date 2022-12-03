©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Georgia Senate runoff election reaches final week of campaigning

By Sarah McCammon
Sam Gringlas
Published December 3, 2022 04:45 AM

It's the final weekend of campaigning in Georgia's Senate runoff election, between incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

Sarah McCammon
Sam Gringlas
