©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

Rob Delaney on the 'heaviest pain' of losing his son

By Maya Garg
Published November 30, 2022 06:20 AM
Rob Delaney attends a "Catastrophe" FYC screening and panel hosted by Amazon Prime Experience
Rob Delaney attends a "Catastrophe" FYC screening and panel hosted by Amazon Prime Experience

You might know Rob Delaney as the Emmy-nominated co-creator and co-star of the Amazon Prime series “Catastrophe.” 

But he’s also a parent who lost a child. His son Henry died of brain cancer at age 2 in 2018. 

Rob writes about Henry’s death with pain, love, grief, and even some levity in his new book “A Heart That Works.” 

We speak to him about finding his way through Henry’s life, sickness, and death.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Maya Garg