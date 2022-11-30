Rob Delaney on the 'heaviest pain' of losing his son

You might know Rob Delaney as the Emmy-nominated co-creator and co-star of the Amazon Prime series “Catastrophe.”

But he’s also a parent who lost a child. His son Henry died of brain cancer at age 2 in 2018.

Rob writes about Henry’s death with pain, love, grief, and even some levity in his new book “A Heart That Works.”

We speak to him about finding his way through Henry’s life, sickness, and death.

