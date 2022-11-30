One Arizona county refuses to certify the election results. Now what?

It’s been three weeks since Election Day. And in Arizona, things are still chaotic.

People jeered and security stood guard as Arizona’s most populous county certified its election results on Monday.

Critics slammed Maricopa County for everything from printer problems to long lines – all of which conspiracy theorists saw as evidence of a rigged election.

Now, election deniers are keeping one last Arizona county from certifying the results at all.

On Monday, the Cochise County board of supervisors voted 2-to-1 to refuse to certify their election results — blowing past the state certification deadline of November 28th. It’s a decision that throws the fate of tens of thousands of votes into jeopardy.

What happens now? We discuss this with a reporter in Arizona.

