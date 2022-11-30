©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Maureen Corrigan's favorite books of the year: 10 disparate reads for a hectic 2022

By Maureen Corrigan
Published November 30, 2022 09:02 AM
Composite of Maureen Corrigan's best 10 books of 2022.
Some years, my best books list falls into a pattern: like a year that's dominated by dystopian fiction or stand-out memoirs. But, as perhaps befits this hectic year, the best books I read in 2022 sprawl all over the place in subject and form. Here are 10 superb titles from 2022:

1 of 10  — Also a Poet
2 of 10  — Constructing a Nervous System
3 of 10  — The Facemaker
4 of 10  — The Revolutionary
5 of 10  — Signal Fires
6 of 10  — If I Survive You
7 of 10  — Foster
8 of 10  — Young Mungo
9 of 10  — Trust
10 of 10  — Lucy by the Sea

