Ukraine braces for Russian retaliation

A warning came last night from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Russia is planning new strikes in its invasion. The power is still out or sporadic for millions.

And this weekend, many Ukrainians marked the anniversary of a time when Stalin turned the grain-rich breadbasket of Europe into a land of starvation, deprivation, and death.

Ninety years later, some of the parallels with those now in charge seem all too clear.

