©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

Georgia kicks off early voting for Senate seat race

By Stephen Fowler
Published November 27, 2022 02:13 PM

Saturday marked one of the first days of early voting in Georgia in a run-off election to decide who will win its Senate seat: current Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican Herschel Walker.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is the Producer/Back-Up Host for All Things Considered and a creative storyteller hailing from McDonough, Georgia. He graduated from Emory University with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies. The program combined the best parts of journalism, marketing, digital media and music into a thesis on the rise of the internet rapper via the intersectionality of social media and hip-hop. He served as the first-ever Executive Digital Editor of The Emory Wheel, where he helped lead the paper into a modern digital era.