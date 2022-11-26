©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Saturday Sports: Qatar out of FIFA World Cup; American football season picks up

By Scott Simon
Tom Goldman
Published November 26, 2022 04:58 AM

Qatar, the host country of the 2022 World Cup, is eliminated from competition, while in American football, the real season is just beginning.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Tom Goldman
Tom Goldman is NPR's sports correspondent. His reports can be heard throughout NPR's news programming, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and on NPR.org.