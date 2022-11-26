Fresh Air Weekend: 'Weird Al' Yankovic; To retire, or not to retire?

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Weird Al' Yankovic wants to 'bring sexy back' to the accordion: It's "a very sensual instrument," the parody artists insists. A new over-the-top "biopic" tells the story of Yankovic's life — sort of.

All eyes on are 'Wednesday' in this playfully droll 'Addams Family' spinoff: The look and tone are perfect — and the characters, settings and subplots are just what you hoped they'd be — in this new Netflix series starring former Disney Channel star Jenna Ortega.

To retire, or not to retire? A journalist goes on quest to figure out what's next: Independence Day author Steve Lopez turned the issue of retirement into a reporting project, speaking to geriatric experts, a psychiatrist, a rabbi, plus people who have retired and some who refuse.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

