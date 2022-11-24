©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

Pakistan's Foreign Minister says the climate 'loss and damage fund' is a victory

By Mia Venkat
Christopher IntagliataAri Shapiro
Published November 24, 2022 01:25 PM

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the loss and damage fund established at COP27.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Mia Venkat
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.